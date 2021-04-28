Watch
Students remember beloved soccer coach

Posted at 11:52 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 23:52:21-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Students and staff at James River High School are mourning the loss of a beloved coach.

Girls soccer coach Ian Stowe died suddenly earlier this week. He is being remembered as a kind and devoted coach.

Stowe worked at James River High School for eight years and also coached for the F-C Richmond League.

Today's game was canceled in light of the loss, and players decorated the field in Stowe's honor. Players will participate in Thursday night's game.

Team members gathered today to share the ways he impacted their lives. Girl's junior varsity soccer Coach Keiley Thomas reflected on the impact he had on the players.

"How he helped them with things that had nothing to do with soccer. How he helped them when he wasn't even their coach. He's just such a kind person that genuinely cares about other people and how they're doing," said Thomas.

She said Coach Stowe always inspired his players to be better at everything they do and will continue to do so.

