Students charged after gun discovered at Henrico County school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two students have been charged with firearm offenses after a gun was discovered at John Rolfe Middle School.

On Monday, school officials at the school were alerted about a gun being on school grounds on Monday morning.

The investigation found that a student came to the school with a handgun and showed it to a second student who took the weapon and walked away, keeping the gun.

Police and HCPS staff found both students involved with the associated weapon.

The two have been charged with the underage possession of a firearm at school and the possession of a gun on school property and have been admitted to the Henrico Juvenile Detention Home.

