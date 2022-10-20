Student found outside L.C. Bird High School with gun, magazine

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A student was found outside a Chesterfield high school with a gun and magazine on Wednesday.

The principal of L.C. Bird told parents that the student was found in the bus loop area around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday and that other students were cleared from the area. This incident comes a month after a loaded magazine was found at the high school.

Police said that they are continuing to investigate and that charges against the student are pending.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.