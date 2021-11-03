Student found with gun at Hopewell High School

HOPEWELL, Va. — A Hopewell High School student was caught with a gun at school, according to a Hopewell Schools spokesperson.

"A report was made to Hopewell Highschool administration that a student was on school grounds with a firearm," an email from spokesperson Rae Carkhuff read. "The Hopewell High School resource officer and Hopewell High School administration immediately responded and located the student."

A responding police officer found the gun and the student was detained.

"As an additional precaution, Hopewell Police are providing additional officers at the school," the email continued. "There were no injuries and no one was harmed. There are no additional reports of existing threats to students or staff."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.