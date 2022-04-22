Watch
Student detained after bringing handgun to Varina High School

Posted at 9:10 PM, Apr 21, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A teen was detained on Thursday after it was discovered that they brought a handgun to Varina High School.

On Thursday afternoon, Henrico County Public Schools personnel alerted Henrico Police after staff observed a student had a handgun at school. The Henrico School Resource Officer and school administration detained the male student and seized the weapon.

There have been no credible threats made to any specific student or staff members.

The student will be transported to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home and is charged (on petitions) with possession of a firearm on school property, a concealed weapon and underage possession of a gun. The student's identity is not being released due to his age.

“We want to remind parents and guardians not to wait for these direct yet important conversations about the consequences of possessing firearms,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka. “Firearms have no place in our schools nor anywhere on campus,” says Pecka

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

