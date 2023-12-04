Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

FBI helps Stuart Siegel recover money allegedly stolen by now-deceased assistant

Stuart Siegel and Vanessa Patterson
Richmond BizSense
Stuart Siegel (right) and Vanessa Patterson (left) <br/>
Stuart Siegel and Vanessa Patterson
Posted at 9:17 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 09:17:38-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Ten months after his longtime personal assistant died under mysterious circumstances, Stuart Siegel is beginning to get some answers about the more than $1 million he claims she stole from him. The well-known Richmond businessman, for whom VCU’s Siegel Center is named, disclosed in court filings last month that the FBI has begun seizing assets from the estate of Vanessa Patterson, who worked as Siegel’s assistant and bookkeeper for nearly a decade before her sudden death in February.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone