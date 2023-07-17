Former assistant's family fights Richmond businessman Stuart Siegel's lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. — The lawsuit pitting well-known Richmond businessman Stuart Siegel against the estate and survivors of his deceased personal assistant continues to play out in Henrico Circuit Court. The latest filings in the case show the individual defendants, which include the boyfriend and two sons of the late Vanessa Patterson, pushing back against Siegel’s claims that they should be on the hook to repay as much as $1 million that Patterson allegedly stole from Siegel while working for him.

The response from Patterson’s longtime boyfriend Peter Yaffe and Patterson’s two sons argues the two counts against them should be dismissed.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.