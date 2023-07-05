Stuart Siegel accused his assistant of stealing from him. Then she died suddenly after a visit from the FBI.

RICHMOND, Va. — In the obituary published after her unexpected death in February, Vanessa Patterson is remembered for her love of traveling, hosting champagne parties, spoiling her family and friends, and for achieving her dream of purchasing a home in the Caribbean. But Stuart Siegel, the well-known Richmond businessman who for years employed Patterson as his personal assistant, claims there’s more to the story of her largess. Siegel, the former head of once-mighty menswear brand S&K and the namesake of VCU’s Siegel Center basketball arena, alleges that Patterson was stealing money from him for at least two years, to the tune of at least $1 million.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.