Stroll & Roll event to collect items for veterans in need

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A local organization is pulling the community together to serve those who served the country in the military.

The Omega Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority incorporated will hold its Operation AKA Assist event on Saturday.

It's their inaugural Stroll and Roll in the Park veteran collection drive.

Participants will run or bike a 3.1-mile course at Dorey Park.

The public is also invited to come out and donate travel-size toiletry items, new medium-size men's clothing and shower shoes sizes six to 12 for military veterans in need.

"We have partnered with a lot of local agencies who provide resources for veterans. We want to do our part and get the community to come out and drop off things that they specifically need," T'Marie Hopkins, the co-chairperson for the event, said.

Participants should arrive by 6:45 a.m. on Saturday and report to shelters one and two at the pond in Dorey Park.