Auto workers at Volvo truck plant in Virginia go on strike

Posted at 3:40 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 15:40:25-04

DUBLIN, Va. -- Nearly 3,000 workers at a Volvo truck plant in southwest Virginia have gone on strike.

The decision by the local of the United Auto Workers to strike came after a 30-day contract extension came and went without a new deal.

The union said Saturday it is seeking improvements to wages, job security and benefits.

Plant management said said it's surprised and disappointed by the strike decision and doesn’t understand why workers aren’t staying on the job while the collective bargaining process continues.

Volvo says the 1.6 million square-foot Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world.

