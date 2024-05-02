Watch Now
Driver ends up in a Richmond sinkhole

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 2, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Officials in the city of Richmond are now responding to a sinkhole in the city of Richmond near the DMV.

Around 2:00 p.m. this afternoon CBS 6 was alerted by a viewer about the hole in the roadway and said that a vehicle had gone into it.

When a CBS 6 crew arrived on scene a SUV could be seen with its front two tires and hood in the hole with water surrounding it.

Screenshot 2024-05-02 141534.png

Currently there are no reports of injuries from the crash. CBS 6 has reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

