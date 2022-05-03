Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chesterfield has a new trail you can walk, bike, or run

Posted at 4:54 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 16:54:10-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- There's a new trail in Chesterfield to walk, bike, and run. Chesterfield officials cut the ribbon Tuesday on the new Stratton Park Connector Trail at Stratton Park on Ridgedale Parkway.

"This trail safely connects the existing neighborhoods with Stratton Park, Ukrop Park, SwimRVA, and the amenities on Ridgedale Parkway," Chesterfield Supervisor James Holland said. "Walkers, joggers, and bikers alike will certainly love using this trail, and I’m confident it will be a ‘go-to’ destination for nearby workers and families, seeking the respite of the great outdoors."

The half-mile-long paved trail was completed in December and paid for with money from the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone