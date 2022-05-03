Chesterfield has a new trail you can walk, bike, or run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- There's a new trail in Chesterfield to walk, bike, and run. Chesterfield officials cut the ribbon Tuesday on the new Stratton Park Connector Trail at Stratton Park on Ridgedale Parkway.

"This trail safely connects the existing neighborhoods with Stratton Park, Ukrop Park, SwimRVA, and the amenities on Ridgedale Parkway," Chesterfield Supervisor James Holland said. "Walkers, joggers, and bikers alike will certainly love using this trail, and I’m confident it will be a ‘go-to’ destination for nearby workers and families, seeking the respite of the great outdoors."

The half-mile-long paved trail was completed in December and paid for with money from the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization.