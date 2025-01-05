Neighbors irritated by Virginia solar farm: 'It sounds like you're living in a machine shop'

SUFFOLK, Va. — Neighbors who live next to the Stratford Solar Project off White Marsh Road are growing increasingly frustrated with the high-pitched noise emanating from the project.

"The noise, quite frankly, is driving me nuts," said Nick Creasy, who lives across the street from it.

The property used to be a cattle farm but became a solar farm about two years ago, the neighbors said.

Transformers and inverters associated with the project produce noise throughout the day.

"It sounds like you're living in a machine shop," said Creasy.

The project helps generate clean energy to power homes, but neighbors say they would like the noise to stop.

"It's not really a decibel thing. It's more of [the] frequency," said Shane Alexander, another neighbor. "The longer it runs, the more irritating it is."

Alexander's wife, Tiffany, grew up in the house and says it's gotten so annoying they're thinking about moving her 85-year-old mother out of the house.

"We have actually discussed moving, selling everything, and just moving to try to get away from it if something can't be done. I don't think that's fair to her," said Alexander.

Their complaints have received more attention lately after another proposal to build a solar farm at a different location in the city was rejected.

"I didn't want to see more of this and the possibility of this affecting something else," said Shane Alexander.

Recently, hay bales were put in to try to mitigate the noise.

In a statement, Kevin M. Wayne, director of planning and community development, said the developer wants to fix the issue and that the city would continue to work to resolve it.