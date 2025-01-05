Neighbors irritated by Virginia solar farm: 'It sounds like you're living in a machine shop'

SUFFOLK, Va. — Neighbors who live next to the Stratford Solar Project off White Marsh Road are growing increasingly frustrated with the high-pitched noise emanating from the project.
"The noise, quite frankly, is driving me nuts," said Nick Creasy, who lives across the street from it.
The property used to be a cattle farm but became a solar farm about two years ago, the neighbors said.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Loud noises from wind turbine project have stopped but will continue in the new year
Transformers and inverters associated with the project produce noise throughout the day.
"It sounds like you're living in a machine shop," said Creasy.
The project helps generate clean energy to power homes, but neighbors say they would like the noise to stop.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Croatan residents complain of loud noises from Dominion Energy wind turbine project
"It's not really a decibel thing. It's more of [the] frequency," said Shane Alexander, another neighbor. "The longer it runs, the more irritating it is."
Alexander's wife, Tiffany, grew up in the house and says it's gotten so annoying they're thinking about moving her 85-year-old mother out of the house.
"We have actually discussed moving, selling everything, and just moving to try to get away from it if something can't be done. I don't think that's fair to her," said Alexander.
Their complaints have received more attention lately after another proposal to build a solar farm at a different location in the city was rejected.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dominion Energy addresses Croatan residents' concerns about loud noises
"I didn't want to see more of this and the possibility of this affecting something else," said Shane Alexander.
Recently, hay bales were put in to try to mitigate the noise.
In a statement, Kevin M. Wayne, director of planning and community development, said the developer wants to fix the issue and that the city would continue to work to resolve it.
"Pine Gate Renewables is aware of complaints of noise disturbance from nearby residents of the Stratford Solar project. The company sent asset management representatives to the site several times to observe the issue and found that noise emanating from project machinery was limited to short periods of time in the morning and evening. Pine Gate recognizes that any disturbance can be obtrusive, so the company voluntarily installed noise dampening hay bales between the machinery and nearby residences. After additional feedback from neighbors and local officials over the holidays, Pine Gate plans to extend the hay bale barrier in two places; this should be completed soon. Finally, Pine Gate continues to engage with the manufacturer to identify mechanical solutions as well as evaluating other noise abatement options. The company is optimistic that the improved hay bale barrier and forthcoming permanent solution(s) will meet the expectations of local residents. "