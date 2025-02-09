How 'Storytime' at Virginia War Memorial is honoring Black History Month

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia War Memorial launched its new children’s program called "Storytime at the Memorial," which will run for the next several months, on Saturday.

This month's story, which was selected to celebrate Black History Month, was "Wind Flyers" by Angela Johnson. The book tells the inspiring story of the Tuskegee Airmen.



Parents and children were able to assemble and decorate toy airplanes while learning about the fascinating chapter of American history, which resonates closely with the Petersburg community.

"Storytime at the Memorial" takes place on the second Saturday of each month.

Next month's event will take place on Saturday, March 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and features “K9 Mattis On The Job” by Mark Tappan.

The program is free, but kids must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

