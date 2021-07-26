Watch
Storms leave damage across Central Virginia

Mobile home in Chesterfield County loses roof
RICHMOND, Va. -- Storms rolled through central Virginia on Monday afternoon, leaving damages across the area.

The roof of a Citgo gas station in eastern Henrico was ripped off by Monday's storms.

In Chesterfield, the roof of a trailer was torn off by wind gusts. The roof struck another trailer, damaging it. Three adults were displaced but none were hurt.

Are you seeing damages from storms in your area? If you can do so safely, share your photos and videos with CBS6.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

