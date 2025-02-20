Storm Rider hits the road to show you conditions across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Brendan King and photojournalist April Harshman spent the morning in Storm Rider, checking the condition of Central Virginia streets after Wednesday's winter storm.

Along their journey from Richmond to Ashland, they found icy secondary roads and overpasses.

Main roads and interstates appeared to be mostly cleared and passable.

Since the start of the storm on Wednesday, there have been 497 crashes (as of 4:30 a.m. Thursday) statewide, according to Virginia State Police. Forty-five crashes have had reported injuries.

VDOT advised drivers to slow down and stay alert.

How are the roads where you live? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

