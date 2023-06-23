Weather-related emergency repairs close lanes on I-95 south in Chesterfield

Watch Now
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 15:20:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- More weather-related emergency repairs have closed lanes on Interstate 95 south near Route 288 in Chesterfield Friday afternoon.

The interstate's left and center lanes as well as left shoulder were closed near the exit for Route 288 (Exit 62) at mile marker 63.9 for "emergency pavement maintenance," VDOT officials said.

As of 3 p.m., traffic was backed up roughly four miles.

"Expect delays, seek alternate routes, and proceed with caution," officials warned.

This comes after the busy stretch of interstate underwent storm-related emergency repairs last Friday that continued through Saturday evening.

