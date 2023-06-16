Storms knock out power to thousands across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Severe storms knocked out power to more than 30,000 Dominion Energy customers in Central Virginia on Friday afternoon.

The majority of power outages, more than 16,000, were reported in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights, Virginia.

A section of the

Boulevard in Colonial Heights are closed due to flooding and downed line, per @WayneCovilCBS6. pic.twitter.com/ip2ISgUNzg — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) June 16, 2023

