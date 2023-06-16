Watch Now
Storms knock out power to thousands across Virginia

High-velocity winds tracking through Tri-Cities, Prince George
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 16:54:27-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Severe storms knocked out power to more than 30,000 Dominion Energy customers in Central Virginia on Friday afternoon.

The majority of power outages, more than 16,000, were reported in Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights, Virginia.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

