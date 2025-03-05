Thousands lose power in Central Virginia amid severe thunderstorm

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Central Virginians lost power during a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon, according to Dominion Energy.

As of 1:03 p.m., 9,170 in the entire state, including 2,015 in Central Virginia, were without power. Click here to see updated outage numbers or report an outage.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect until 1 p.m. for for Richmond and Caroline, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and King William counties.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

