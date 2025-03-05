Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Thousands lose power in Central Virginia amid severe thunderstorm

Richmond news and weather update for Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Thousands of Central Virginians lost power during a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon, according to Dominion Energy.

As of 1:03 p.m., 9,170 in the entire state, including 2,015 in Central Virginia, were without power. Click here to see updated outage numbers or report an outage.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect until 1 p.m. for for Richmond and Caroline, Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and King William counties.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone