Storm downs trees in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- Trees crashed into several homes in one Richmond neighborhood as strong storms rolled through Central Virginia Saturday evening.

First responders were called to the 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue near Church Hill just after 6:15 p.m.

A family of four is looking for a new place to stay after a downed tree left their home condemned.

No one was injured, according to police.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Nearby on N. 36th Street, a downed tree in a home's backyard damaged a fence and some cables.

Additionally, a tree crashed into a vacant home also on N. 36th Street.

Meteorologists said some of the widely scattered storms would have very heavy rainfall and some strong gusts.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

