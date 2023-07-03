Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

STOP the Violence: Take 2 minutes to share your solutions

STOP the Violence town hall
WTVR
STOP the Violence town hall
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 12:43:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thank you for taking the time to share your concerns and ideas on how to stop the violence in our Central Virginia communities. Your responses are 100% anonymous unless you provide your contact information at the end of the questionnaire. We plan to collect the data and questions to use in a STOP the Violence town hall which will stream July 13 and broadcast later on CBS 6. Click here to RSVP and attend the event in person.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone