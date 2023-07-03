RICHMOND, Va. -- Thank you for taking the time to share your concerns and ideas on how to stop the violence in our Central Virginia communities. Your responses are 100% anonymous unless you provide your contact information at the end of the questionnaire. We plan to collect the data and questions to use in a STOP the Violence town hall which will stream July 13 and broadcast later on CBS 6. Click here to RSVP and attend the event in person.
STOP the Violence: Take 2 minutes to share your solutions
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 12:43:33-04
