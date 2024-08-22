These neighbors want drivers to stop at stop signs in their community: 'They don’t pay them no attention'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A dangerous problem lurks on a quaint, quiet, and historic Petersburg street.

Neighbors on Grove Avenue said their community has a problem with drivers who run stop signs.

"They don’t pay them no attention," neighbor Donald Baker said. "They run all three of them. The one there. The one down there. The one on River Alley down there."

Petersburg Police said they would continue to run random traffic checks on Grove Avenue in an effort to deter both speeders and red light runners.

"I think they should [also] get speed bumps at those stop signs," Baker said. "That would slow them down, so they got to slow down to go over the bump."



