Police swarm neighborhood after shooting at Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Monday morning shooting at a Henrico County home.

"At 8:44 am, Henrico Police was dispatched to the 3000 block of Stony Valley Drive for a shooting," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the situation. "One adult male victim was found with a life-threatening injury to his arm and chest area. Responding officers administered first aid until Henrico Fire could transport the victim to an area hospital."

The crime scene is located at a home in a neighborhood called Stony Run Estates, off Creighton Road, in eastern Henrico.

"Henrico Police Criminal Investigative Section is on scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses," the email continued. "We ask that any members of the community who might have information regarding the incident contact Henrico County Police."

Henrico Police investigators have not yet provided information about a suspect in the shooting.

Initial reports from the scene indicated the shooting victim was an older teenager, according to Crime Insider sources.

All police officially released was that the victim was an adult male, which could indicate an age of 18 or 19.

Police can be reached at 804-501-5000 or call Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.