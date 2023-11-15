Stony Point Sip & Shop returns to Richmond for 4th year

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the holiday shopping season approaches shoppers in Central Virginia will soon have the opportunity to enjoy alcoholic beverages while they shop at one Richmond mall.

Stony Point Fashion Park's popular Sip & Shop event is returning for its 4th year on Friday November 24th.

The shopping experience will offer local artisans, crafters, and dozens of local businesses. The PopUp RVA Holiday Bar will also be at the event offering, "30+ varieties of their Spiked Hot Chocolates, and classic holiday adult beverages," according to the fashion park.

Types of local vendors include, Local Desserts, Woodworking, Art & Homemade, Activities & Games, Clothing, Candles, Soaps, Jewelry & Accessories, Kitchen & Beverage, Beauty Supplies & Services, Pet & Pet Supplies, Kids Games, Books, & Activities, Desserts, Beer & Wine, Locally Grown Products, Virginia Distillieries, and more.

Stony Point Sip & Shop will continue to run every Saturday and Sunday through December 24th. The weekly event is free to attend and held indoors at the old H&M, next to the skating rink at the mall.

The full lineup of vendors can be found at PopUpRVA.com.There local vendors can also find more information on how to participate and register for the shopping weekends.

