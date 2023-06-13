Watch Now
Drinking at Stony Point? Fashion Park wants to let customers drink while they shop

Richmond BizSense
Stony Point Fashion Park is located at 9200 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond, Va.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Stony Point Fashion Park is eyeing booze as a means to bring more energy to the mall. The South Richmond mall submitted an application last week for one of the ABC’s commercial lifestyle center licenses, which would allow Stony Point’s restaurants to serve to-go alcoholic drinks that customers could take with them and consume as they walk around.

The move at Stony Point comes as the latest effort by Second Horizon Capital, the mall’s relatively new owner, to turn things around after the center has struggled to retain tenants in recent years.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

