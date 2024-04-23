Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney drops out of race for Governor; will run for Lieutenant Governor

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has announced that he will no longer be running for Governor of Virginia. Instead he plans to run for the office of Lieutenant Governor.

In a release today Stoney stated, "After careful consideration with my family, I believe that the best way to ensure that all Virginia families do get the change they deserve is for our party to come together, avoid a costly and damaging primary and, for me to run instead for Lieutenant Governor."

Levar Stoney announced his candidacy for Governor back on December 4, 2023. He joined a field that already housed Virginia Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger. She announced plans to run for Governor in November of last year.

Rather than continue the fight for the Governor's office, Mayor Stoney says he instead will be running for Lieutenant Governor. He explained Tuesday morning stating, "The greatest thing to happen to me was the birth of my daughter, Sunday, this past March. I was able to spend the past few weeks with her and my wife Brandy. And during this time, I thought long and hard about the future I wanted for her and all Virginia families. This was not an easy decision – especially given that my campaign has received a lot of support from all corners of the Commonwealth and I am so appreciative of that support. And while there was a path to victory it was a narrow path and, after consideration, I firmly believe that running for LG is the right move for me and my family, the right move for the Democratic Party, the right move for the future of the Commonwealth of Virginia."

According toBallotpedia, this drop out will leave only Abigail Spanbberger(D) and Merle Rutledge(R) as candidates for Governor.

