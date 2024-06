RICHMOND, Va. -- The Stone Soul Music and Food Festival is looking to get its groove back. Halted by the pandemic and dormant for five years, the Radio One Richmond-sponsored urban music event returns on June 22 with a lineup that includes veteran rappers Juvenile and Trina, R&B chanteuse and reality show veteran Tamar Braxton, legendary go-go outfit Backyard Band, and new gospel phenom Kim Burrell. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

