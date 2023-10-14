Richmond man warning others to lock up property after his garage was burglarized in broad daylight

RICHMOND, Va. -- South Richmond resident Oscar Gonzalez spent his Friday afternoon securing his Southside garage after one of his lawnmowers and leaf blowers were stolen the day before.

To many, the lawnmower theft may not be such a big deal, but for Gonzalez, the mower is how he feeds his family.

"I do electric for trade and then I do side work like cut grass and flip houses," Gonzalez told CBS 6.

Surveillance video from Thursday morning showed a man helping himself to the lawnmower and a heavy-duty blower, stealing it just 10 minutes after Oscar's wife left to take their son and daughter to school.

Oscar Gonzalez Surveillance video from the Gonzalez garage

"He just took what he wanted and left," Gonzalez said.

The Gonzalez family wasted no time putting up a video of the theft on social media.

Crime Insider sources say detectives believe the man who stole from the Gonzalez garage is the same man who attempted to break into the Southwood apartment complex about a mile away. Sources say the man was spooked by surveillance cameras during the incident.

This time, the cameras pointed at the Gonzalez garage, did not deter the thief from making away the lawnmower and blower.

"I bought it because I need it and this guy just came in and stole it," Gonzalez said. The mower has about 20 hours on it and is still brand-new.

Now, Gonzalez is out of nearly $7500.

He has a message for the community and is advising others to lock up their businesses and property.

"If anybody sees him, just let us know. We would like to put him in jail because that's where he belongs<" Gonzalez said.

If you can identify the man in the surveillance video, Richmond Police would like you to give them a call at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

