Items stolen from Virginia stores resold through Hampton Roads business

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Federal documents show three people were behind an operation in Hampton Roads that would resell stolen goods online.

The Portsmouth store was known as Bargain Empire, and was located in a shopping plaza around High Street and London Boulevard.

In October 2021, Rashid ElHassani, Adil ElHassani and Laura Ortiz were indicted by a grand jury on charges including conspiracy, money laundering and interstate transportation of stolen property.

The operation reportedly took place over a nearly three-year period, from January 2018 through December 2020.

Court documents stated shoplifters would steal goods — such as power tools, printer ink cartridges, electronics and razors — from stores like Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe's in Hampton Roads. Those shoplifters took the items to where Bargain Empire was located.

There, the defendants paid for them in cash — knowing that they were stolen — and listed them for sale online through accounts on eBay and Amazon.

According to court records, eBay and Amazon accounts linked to the defendants had more than $5,000 in interstate sales of merchandise.

Court documents show a search warrant was executed at Bargain Empire and two storage units in Hampton tied to Ortiz in December of 2020.

Inside the store, police seized thousands of items, including printer ink cartridges and power tools. This included a generator and saw linked to a Lowe's on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Meanwhile, police seized items like laptops, electronics and razors from the storage units. Other items included an upright vacuum linked to a Home Depot in Virginia Beach and a Chromebook linked to a Best Buy in Newport News.

The owner of a business Bargain Empire said it was constantly busy at the store.

“I just thought it was, when they first came, it was like a consignment shop,” said the owner of Passions Exclusive Cutz and Stylez. “A lot of people came [and] brought stuff in boxes.”

“I thought it was just business as usual,” he added.

Rashid ElHassani and Laura Ortiz have both pleaded guilty to conspiracy. Rashid's sentencing is set for later this month, while Ortiz's is set for March.

WTKR reached out to both of their attorneys Wednesday, but they both declined to comment on this case.

Court records indicate Adil ElHassani has not yet been arrested and may be out of the country.