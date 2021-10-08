Man driving stolen car tries to flee State Police on I-64 in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A high-speed chase that started in New Kent County ended in Norfolk when the driver and passenger jumped out of a stolen car while it was still moving early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

A 19-year-old man was detained but troopers and police are still looking for the passenger who was able to get away.

The chase started on Interstate 64 in New Kent just before 5 a.m. A trooper clocked a Dodge Charger driving east at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone.

State Police said the trooper turned on their lights and tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused. When the trooper looked up the car's information, they found out it was reported stolen from Chesapeake on Oct. 6.

The pursuit continued down I-64, through the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and into the city of Norfolk. At one point, the Charger reached speeds over 140 mph, according to State Police.

The chase ended when both the driver and passenger jumped out of the moving car to try and run away at the intersection of Herbert Collins Way and Cary Avenue, State Police said.

The Charger crashed and the driver was detained. The driver said he wasn't injured, but was taken to Norfolk General Hospital to be examined prior to going before the Norfolk Magistrate's office.

State Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no injuries were reported.

