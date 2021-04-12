Reports of shooting on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating reports of a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Stockton Street for a report of a shooting around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators have not yet released any details about injuries nor a suspect description.

Officers have been investigating nearly a dozen shootings across the River City since Easter Sunday.

