Reports of shooting on Richmond’s Southside

WTVR CBS 6 Chief Photographer Brad Wilson
Shooting on Stockton Street Sunday, April 11, 2021. .
Posted at 11:01 PM, Apr 11, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating reports of a shooting on Richmond’s Southside Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Stockton Street for a report of a shooting around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators have not yet released any details about injuries nor a suspect description.

Officers have been investigating nearly a dozen shootings across the River City since Easter Sunday.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

