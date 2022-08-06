Stock up on these items for hurricane season during Virginia’s tax-free weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia’s Back-to-School/Hurricane Preparedness three-day sales tax holiday weekend continues through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

During the tax-free weekend, shoppers can buy back-to-school items and take necessary precautions during hurricane season without paying state and sales tax.

Check out some items to stock up on for hurricane season in the video player above.

As a reminder, tax exempt items include:

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item



Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item



School supplies, clothing, and footwear

Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Online purchases of qualifying products are exempt from the sales tax as long as orders are placed and paid for during the August 5-7 exemption period and the sellers have the items available for immediate shipment, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.

Click here for detailed lists of qualifying items and additional information.