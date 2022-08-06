Watch Now
Stock up on these items for hurricane season during Virginia’s tax-free weekend

Posted at 11:42 AM, Aug 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-06 11:45:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia’s Back-to-School/Hurricane Preparedness three-day sales tax holiday weekend continues through Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

During the tax-free weekend, shoppers can buy back-to-school items and take necessary precautions during hurricane season without paying state and sales tax.

Check out some items to stock up on for hurricane season in the video player above.

As a reminder, tax exempt items include:

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

  • Portable generators – $1,000 or less per item
  • Gas-powered chainsaws – $350 or less per item
  • Chainsaw accessories – $60 or less per item
  • Other specified hurricane preparedness items – $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™​ products

  • Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use – $2,500 or less per item

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

  • Qualified school supplies – $20 or less per item

    Qualified clothing and footwear – $100 or less per item

Online purchases of qualifying products are exempt from the sales tax as long as orders are placed and paid for during the August 5-7 exemption period and the sellers have the items available for immediate shipment, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.
Click here for detailed lists of qualifying items and additional information.

