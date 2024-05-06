Biker group for women provides friendship and adventure in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Watching the Stilettos on Steel roar by, it’s easy to be intimidated by their striking motorcycles and impressive skills. But this women’s riding group is on a crucial mission to be an encouraging haven for females across the nation, including the Richmond area.

Whether for sisterhood, a sense of wanderlust, or just to pursue a newfound interest, women are increasingly discovering hidden passions for motorcycles. Stilettos on Steel strives to empower women in what is typically a male-dominated interest. In Central Virginia, the organization has the Capital chapter. Click here to continue reading in Style Weekly.