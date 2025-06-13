Remember when Richmond lined-up to appear in Steven Spielberg's 'Lincoln'

RICHMOND, Va. — Back in 2011, about 1,000 people showed up for the long-haired and bearded casting call for Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln" movie, filmed in Richmond and other locations across Virginia.

The line stretched about a block long throughout the day, though attendees moved through the process relatively quickly, taking about 45 minutes to complete.

The casting call specifically sought people with various beard styles and hair lengths to portray authentic Civil War-era characters.

Daniel Day-Lewis was cast to play Abraham Lincoln in the film.

Mark Holmberg jokingly questioned the casting choice, noting physical differences between the actor and the historical figure.

"What I don't understand is the guy that's going to play Lincoln. His name's Daniel Day-Lewis. He's tall and he's kind of a pretty guy. Abe Lincoln was about my height, I think, and he was kind of ugly, had a trace of gigantism, big old jaw like mine," Holmberg joked.

Filming for the Spielberg project took place in the fall and winter of 2011.

The film was eventually nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won for Best Actor (Daniel Day-Lewis) and Best Production Design.

