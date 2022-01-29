Virginia man tried to abduct girl walking home from school, deputies say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have apprehended a man accused of trying to abduct a girl walking home from school Friday afternoon in Stafford County following a six-hour standoff.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Embrey Mill subdivision at 2:50 p.m. for a report of an attempted abduction, according to Major Shawn Kimmitz.

"A nine-year-old girl was walking home from a bus stop near Basswood Drive when she was approached by a male stranger," Kimmitz said. "The stranger asked her for directions and then grabbed her and carried her to his vehicle."

Officials said the man forced the child into the passenger seat and then closed the door.

But when he walked around the car to get into the driver’s side, the "brave young lady was able to open the passenger door and run home," Kimmitz said.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Photo of the suspect's vehicle in Embrey Mill subdivision attempted abduction.

The suspect then sped off in a black Buick Regal, according to deputies.

"A call like this is all hands on deck for the Stafford Sheriff’s Office," Kimmitz explained. "Dispatchers took leads from the public, while deputies and detectives began investigating leads and collecting evidence. Thank you to the public for sharing the photo of the suspect vehicle and providing valuable leads."

As a result of the investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Steven Randall Williams of Stafford.

"The SWAT Team surrounded Williams' address on Owens Street in Eastern View subdivision and attempted to call him outside just before 9 p.m.," Kimmitz said. "Williams refused to exit the home and the incident became a barricade situation."

Deputies sent a drone into the home to search for Williams while the SWAT Team used a robot to open doors inside the home, Kimmitz said.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Steven Randall Williams

The Crisis Negotiation Team attempted to contact Williams, but he refused to communicate, Kimmitz said.

Deputies said that even "chemical munitions" launched into the home did not flush out Williams.

But when Sgt. B.U. Demirci sent in his K-9, Titan, into the home, the dog found Williams and he was taken into custody without incident just before 3 a.m.

Williams, who was charged with one count of abduction, is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

"Thanks to the tips from the public and the dedicated service of Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives, an abduction suspect was taken into custody," Kimmitz said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.