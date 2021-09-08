Watch
Remembering 9/11: 'I remember the feelings of concern and fear'

Posted at 5:41 AM, Sep 08, 2021
I had been working at CBS 6 for just a few months and had come out of sales meeting.

As I walked into my office, the four television monitors were all in wall-to-wall coverage of a plane that had crashed into the World Trade Center.

It was very disturbing and became more and more upsetting as the events of the day continued to play out.

I remember the feelings of concern and fear because of not fully knowing what was going on and because of the severity of the situation.

Steve Young
WTVR Local Sales Manager

