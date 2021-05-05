Devils Backbone mourns death of founder Steve Crandall

NELSON COUNTY, Va. -- Devils Backbone Brewing Company founder Steve Crandall has died, the brewery he founded posted on social media.

He was 64 years old.

"By now you have heard the sad news about the untimely passing of our beloved Founder, Steve Crandall," the Nelson County-based brewery posted on social media. "Steve was an incredible friend, leader, philanthropist, outdoorsman, and craft beer pioneer. To those who knew him well, he was a loving husband, father, Gampy (grandfather), scoutmaster, and Founder of Devils Backbone Brewing Company. We are all deeply saddened by the news."

Details surrounding his death have not been released.

"At some point in the mid-90s, I started talking about wanting my own brewpub," Crandall said in an interview posted on the Devils Backbone website. "That became a reality around 2007."

The brewery, which was acquired by Anheuser-Busch in 2016, suggested mourners donate to Crandall's favorite causes:

The Nelson County Food Pantry

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation

"The family has asked for patience and privacy while they mourn," the post continued. "We will have more to share at a later time."