Police identify woman killed skateboarding in Henrico

Posted at 12:08 PM, May 30, 2024
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Sterling Marie Wilson was killed while skateboarding Sunday night along Brook Road in Henrico County, according to police.

Police were called to the area of Brook Road and Magellan Parkway at about 10:30 p.m. where they found Wilson, 27, of Cumberland, Maryland, deceased in the roadway.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 Volkswagen Passat was traveling south in the middle lane of Brook Road during the rainstorm when the crash involving a pedestrian, riding a skateboard heading north in the southbound lanes, occurred," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash. "Evidence on the scene shows the pedestrian attempted to cross the southbound lanes when she was struck. The vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene."

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Officer Hostetler at 804-501-5000.

If you knew Sterling Wilson and want to share your memories, please email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

