Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why teen is giving away turkeys on Richmond's Southside will touch your heart

Sterling Davis: 'You can do something positive. There's a different way out.'
Teen hosts turkey giveaway on Richmond's Southside
Posted at 12:20 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 12:20:39-05

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond teen is giving back to the community where he grew up by donating Thanksgiving turkeys at an event Sunday.

Nineteen-year-old Sterling Davis said he used his own money to buy 100 15-pound turkeys to give away at 5701 Hull Street on the Southside from 3 to 5 p.m.

Davis said his inspiration came from his bond to where he grew up.

“I want to send a message for everybody, young and old. You can do something positive,” Davis said. “There's a different way out. I’m going to be the first one to prove it."

There will also be food and music during the event. Each family will receive one turkey while supplies last, Davis said.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone