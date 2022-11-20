Why teen is giving away turkeys on Richmond's Southside will touch your heart

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond teen is giving back to the community where he grew up by donating Thanksgiving turkeys at an event Sunday.

Nineteen-year-old Sterling Davis said he used his own money to buy 100 15-pound turkeys to give away at 5701 Hull Street on the Southside from 3 to 5 p.m.

Davis said his inspiration came from his bond to where he grew up.

“I want to send a message for everybody, young and old. You can do something positive,” Davis said. “There's a different way out. I’m going to be the first one to prove it."

There will also be food and music during the event. Each family will receive one turkey while supplies last, Davis said.

