Family pleads for return of man who bolted from car on I-64: 'We love you so much'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Family members pleaded Friday for a missing 37-year-old man police said bolted from a car along Interstate 64 in Henrico County Tuesday to return home.

Henrico Police said Stephen Harold Cleaton was riding with a family member Tuesday when he "became agitated."

Officers said that when the driver stopped the car to try to calm Cleaton, he ran off along I-64 east near mile marker 200, which is not far from the entrance to I-295 in eastern Henrico County.

"We love you so much, Stephen" a family member said. "You're not in trouble. We just want to help you. Nobody's after you; everybody just wants to help you -- and I just want to see you again and hold you."

Cleaton, who officers said has a mental health condition and is in need of his medication, likely suffered cuts to his feet, according to police.

Anyone with information about Cleaton's whereabouts is urged to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or your local police department.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

