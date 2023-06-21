Henrico man pleads guilty to stealing mail from Westhampton Post Office in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing mail from USPS collection boxes at the Westhampton Post Office in Richmond.

In December of 2022, officers were conducting surveillance on the blue collection boxes at the post office because there had been previous cases of theft from that location earlier in the month.

The officers saw a GMC car pull up to the boxes and two people get out. The pair opened the boxes and emptied the mail into a trash bag before driving off, according to court documents.

Police found out the car was registered to Stephen Allen Booker of Henrico. Court documents stated when officers tried to pull him over, he initially stopped before taking off and leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police were not able to stop him.

Booker was later arrested at his home and when officers searched the home, they found checks and credit cards belonging to other people.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.