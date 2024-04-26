Richmond indoor farming startup rolls out units aimed at K-12 schools

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local indoor farming startup is zeroing in on a new customer base: K-12 schools.
Babylon Micro-Farms recently unveiled The STEM Garden, a hydroponic device used to grow vegetables indoors and geared toward classroom instruction.
The STEM Garden is a smaller version of the company’s Galleri Micro-Farm unit, which was rolled out in May 2022. Babylon sells or leases these hydroponic systems to businesses and then uses its own in-house software to remotely manage the farms for clients.
Both units are manufactured by Babylon at its headquarters in Scott’s Addition.
