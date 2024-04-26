Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond indoor farming startup rolls out units aimed at K-12 schools

babylon-micro-farms-stem-1.png
BizSense
babylon-micro-farms-stem-1.png
Posted at 6:49 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 06:49:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local indoor farming startup is zeroing in on a new customer base: K-12 schools.

Babylon Micro-Farms recently unveiled The STEM Garden, a hydroponic device used to grow vegetables indoors and geared toward classroom instruction.

The STEM Garden is a smaller version of the company’s Galleri Micro-Farm unit, which was rolled out in May 2022. Babylon sells or leases these hydroponic systems to businesses and then uses its own in-house software to remotely manage the farms for clients.

Both units are manufactured by Babylon at its headquarters in Scott’s Addition.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone