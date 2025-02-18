Foundation aims to inspire more girls to explore science, technology, and engineering

RICHMOND, Va. — Only 18 percent of women are in STEAM field careers compared to 30 percent of men, according to government statistics. A recent event aimed at reducing that gap took place at Columbia Gas of Virginia in Chester on Monday morning.

The NiSource Charitable Foundation hosted the event designed to inspire and engage girls in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Thirty fourth- to seventh-graders participated in hands-on activities and interactive workshops and engaged with STEAM experts.

The students attending were from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Richmond, the YMCA of Greater Richmond, and Katie’s Soles.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.