ASHLAND, Va. -- Jeremy and Sarah Chapman are tripling down on an Ashland strip center. The married couple and restaurateurs are preparing to open Steampunk Pizza at 10396 Leadbetter Road.

The new pizzeria will be located between the Chapmans’ restaurant Industrial Taphouse and their Eat Kitchen and Catering headquarters, which have both operated in the center off Sliding Hill Road for years. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.