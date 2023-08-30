State’s social services department moving headquarters to Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. — As its downtown headquarters is being readied for an apartment conversion, the Virginia Department of Social Services is trading the city for the suburbs. The agency later this year plans to kick off the relocation of its downtown administrative offices to 5600 Cox Road in Innsbrook, where it is taking over 100,000 square feet. The state agency will occupy about half of the first floor as well as the second and third floors of the three-story building. The department is moving out of the Wytestone Plaza office building at 801 E. Main St., ahead of a redevelopment project to turn the downtown property into apartments. The agency has leased space in the building since January 2010.

