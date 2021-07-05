Watch
State Trooper saves American flag discarded on Virginia interstate

Virginia State Police share dash cam video of a state trooper collecting a fallen American flag off Interstate 64.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 13:15:21-04

WILLIAMSBURG , Va. -- A Virginia State Trooper got a social media shout-out for showing his patriotism.

Dash camera video from Trooper M.B. LeSage's patrol car showed LeSage stopped on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg on July 4 to collect an American flag that was sitting on the shoulder.

State police shared the video on Facebook page along with this quote from President Ronald Reagan:

"When we honor our flag we honor what we stand for as a nation-- freedom, equality, justice and hope."

The video was shared more than 500 times on Facebook.

