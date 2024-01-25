Watch Now
Bill to lower food-to-liquor sales ratio for some bars passes state Senate

BizSense
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jan 25, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The state Senate has passed legislation that could ease a regulation that’s long been a point of contention for many Virginia bars and restaurants.

Senate Bill 168 would lower the 45 percent food-to-liquor annual sales ratio currently required of businesses that hold mixed beverage restaurant, caterer’s or limited caterer’s ABC licenses.

The ratio, a sore spot for establishments that sell liquor, requires those businesses to have at least 45 percent of their gross receipts come from food sales, leaving 55 percent of annual sales available to be filled out by liquor sales.

For years many booze purveyors have argued that the ratio is too difficult to meet and that it has driven some out of business.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

