K-9s send barks of support to injured State Police K-9 Duke

Posted at 1:11 PM, Aug 30, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police K-9s across the Commonwealth are sending "get well" wishes to their fellow four-legged officer as he recovers from a strenuous mission.

Virginia State Police K-9 Duke endured heat exhaustion during an intense suspect search in Shenandoah County on Saturday, State Police said.

Based on their post to Twitter, K-9 Duke is still being treated. The post did give his prognosis.

Support, well wishes and prayers have been pouring in for him from other K-9s and civilian dogs.

