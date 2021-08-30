K-9s send barks of support to injured State Police K-9 Duke

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police K-9s across the Commonwealth are sending "get well" wishes to their fellow four-legged officer as he recovers from a strenuous mission.
Virginia State Police K-9 Duke endured heat exhaustion during an intense suspect search in Shenandoah County on Saturday, State Police said.
Based on their post to Twitter, K-9 Duke is still being treated. The post did give his prognosis.
Support, well wishes and prayers have been pouring in for him from other K-9s and civilian dogs.
1/2 As #VSP K9 Duke is being treated for heat exhaustion sustained during an intense suspect search in #Shenandoah Co on 8/28, prayers & well wishes are pouring in for him from his buddies all over #Virginia.🐾#StayStrong #ValorServicePride pic.twitter.com/Cl9d5Pf72D— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) August 30, 2021