State Police investigate fatal crash in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-295 in Henrico.

Police responded to reports of an accident I - 295 on the ramp to Woodman Road south at 12:50 a.m. on Sunday.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Infiniti GX80 was traveling south I - 295 when it ran off the road to the right, clipped a sign, and then struck a tree," a VSP spokesperson said.

According to police, Ronnie J. Holland, 36, of Fredericksburg Va., was the driver and sole occupant.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt, and succumbed to his injuries on scene.

