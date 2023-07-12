Watch Now
After CBS 6 asked questions, finally some answers for parents about state money to help learning loss

Posted at 12:16 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 12:16:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Frustrated parents who reached out to CBS 6 about their inability to use state grant money to help their children overcome pandemic learning loss finally have some answers that could solve their problems. This month, CBS 6 reporter Tyler Layne has shared the voices of parents who had issues accessing money promised to them by Governor Youngkin.

Poster image - 2023-07-07T164734.629.jpg

CBS 6 has now learned the Virginia Department of Education added back two previously removed vendors that parents can now use as tutors for their children.

In addition, the deadline to spend that state grant money has been pushed back from August 15 to September 1, 2023.

A Staples store for assistive technology, such as iPads and tablets, has also been created, according to an email from the Virginia Department of Education.

One of the vendors, Outschool, had been removed because the Virginia Department of Education had switched the payment structure requiring vendors to provide services before getting paid.

Governor Youngkin said all of the money allocated for the program has been used, but if you've received a designated amount to spend, you should still be able to use it.

However, you would need to find a provider that's fine with being reimbursed, not paid up-front.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

